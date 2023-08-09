Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor

The minister of foreign affairs of Lithuania informed on his X (Twitter) account about the telephonic conversation he had with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.
Gabrielius Landsbergis noted that during the conversation, he “expressed concern about the dire humanitarian consequences of the blocking of the Lachin corridor” by Azerbaijan.
“Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement [through Lachin corridor] as ordered by ICJ [i.e. the International Court of Justice]. Reiterated firm belief in absolute necessity of working towards comprehensive & lasting peace,” the Lithuanian official added.