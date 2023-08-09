NKR ombudsman: Human rights activists expressed their stance, it’s international arena political decision-makers’ turn

Azerbaijan fires at civilians in Karabakh village, civilian car sustains damage (PHOTOS)

ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan

Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor

Minister, UAE envoy to Armenia discuss promising domains of cooperation in economy

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Ocampo submits report to Karabakh president, concludes that genocide is being committed against people of Artsakh

Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Public TV: Another one joins trucks sent from Armenia for Karabakh, this humanitarian aid is from France

Burbank mayor meets with protesting American Armenians demanding lifting of Karabakh blockade

Armenia Security Council chief meets with US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives

Armenia FM has phone conversation with Bulgaria counterpart

Ex-FM: Armenians have only one lever in their hands which is to sign or not to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Russia MFA: Signal being received from Azerbaijan, Armenia doesn’t mean parties are ready to agree to any conditions

Armenia defense minister receives newly appointed France ambassador (PHOTOS)

Which political party Yerevan residents will vote for the most in upcoming municipal election?

Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

Azerbaijani economist is detained in Turkey, handed over to homeland

Ombudsperson: Cases of fainting due to malnutrition continue to increase in Karabakh

Armenia FM briefs Lithuania colleague on situation, growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Luis Moreno Ocampo: Azerbaijan blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is genocide

Los Angeles Armenians block street, march to Congressman Adam Schiff residence

Crusaders detachment reaches area where humanitarian aid trucks sent from Armenia to Karabakh are waiting

ARF does not find it proper to nominate its own proportional representation list for Yerevan elections

Armenia premier congratulates Singapore counterpart on National Day

Sputnik Armenia: Where, under what conditions father and son Smbatyan are detained?

Newspaper: When Armenia ruling party election headquarters will start working?

Armenia MFA spox: Abducting of patient under Red Cross care must be condemned

Erdogan confirms Turkey participation in 2020 war against Karabakh

Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

President sends urgent appeal to international community to take immediate action to prevent genocide of NKR people

Turkey army General Staff head of intelligence visits Azerbaijan

Poland new envoy expresses readiness to assist reforms within Armenia internal affairs ministry (PHOTOS)

Estonia ambassador to Armenia joins EU civilian monitoring mission patrol

Congressman Adam Schiff: We must recognize Artsakh Republic independence if we truly stand for democracy, human rights

Robert Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss EU-assisted high-tech projects in Armenia

Who are included in ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan's political team for Yerevan Council of Elders’ election?

Armenia PM congratulates newly appointed Tunis colleague

Armenia wins 1 gold, 4 silver medals at International Mathematics Competition for University Students

US State Department spox.: Turkey can play productive role in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Crusaders detachment members reopen avenue nearby Armenia government building

Armenia national opera and ballet theater has new director

Karabakh war-participating detachment members block avenue near Armenia government building

Delegation visiting Armenia on US Senator Robert Menendez’s instruction is in Syunik Province (PHOTOS)

Protesters give Armenia government time until 6pm to have Lachin corridor reopened

Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia after 11 days of complete blockade by Azerbaijan

Karabakh war-participating detachment members protest outside Armenia government building

Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

With which party ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan will run in Yerevan municipal elections?

Armenia responds to Azerbaijan letter regarding plant under construction in Yeraskh village

Tasnim: Iran, Armenia security councils’ heads discuss regional situation

Armenia Security Council chief briefs Iran diplomat on humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan to run in Yerevan election

Health ministry: Comprehensive siege of Karabakh leads to considerable increase in mortality, morbidity rates

Azerbaijan ombudsperson representatives visit detained Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore free movement through Lachin corridor

Karabakh state minister: Even in these conditions there are still people who are engaged in idle talk

Aram I, Vatican bishop discuss current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Andranik Tevanyan: Mother Armenia movement will run in Yerevan municipal elections

Newspaper: Armenia parliament new session to be heated, ruling force already has decision

Azerbaijan slams UN experts for their objective assessments of situation in Karabakh

US State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement remains within reach

Vardan Sargsyan: Humanitarian crisis in Karabakh is deepening, with widespread malnutrition

Turkey ministers’ council discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Armenia internal affairs minister, China ambassador confer on bilateral cooperation

About 256,000 tourists visit Armenia in July

Armenian Tourism Federation president: Whoever happens should not represent our country

Karabakh legislature new head: We will continue fight for preservation, strengthening of Artsakh statehood at any cost

Armenia Security Council chief has telephone conversation with newly appointed Iran counterpart

UNICEF urges to place Karabakh children’s safety, survival above all other considerations

Red Cross visits Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)

Newly appointed UAE envoy ready to assist in Armenia justice sector reforms (PHOTOS)

Hurriyet: Putin-Erdogan talks will discuss Turkey relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia

European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime

Artur Osipyan: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh turned down petition to escort motorcade to Hakari bridge

Hakan Fidan: Turkey-Armenia, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process should proceed in parallel

Karabakh residents protest in front of Armenia MFA

American Armenians start sit-in, in support of Karabakh, outside Congressman Adam Schiff’s office

Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh

Malta Armenians hold peaceful demonstration in support of Karabakh

Karabakh has a cash problem

World Council of Churches, Conference of European Churches call on Borrell to have Karabakh blockade lifted

Karabakh National Assembly has new speaker

Armenia-Azerbaijan relations to be discussed at Turkey government Cabinet session

Karabakh legislature ruling faction nominates opposition ARF MP Davit Ishkhanyan for post of parliament speaker

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions, also uses mortars

President of Karabakh: It’s as result of government activities that we have chance not to starve yet

Arayik Harutyunyan: The West made effort to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in 3rd country

President of Karabakh: There seems to be tacit agreement to leave us all alone with Azerbaijan

Arayik Harutyunyan: Azerbaijan wants to abandon tripartite statement, to continue the war

Karabakh President: Humanitarian disaster border is crossed, now we are witnessing Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy

Artur Abraham calls on the UN and the civilized world to intervene in the situation around the Lachin corridor