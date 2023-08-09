Minister, UAE envoy to Armenia discuss promising domains of cooperation in economy

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Wednesday received the newly appointed ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia, Nariman Mohd Sharif Abdulla AlMulla.

At the beginning of the meeting, the minister congratulated the ambassador on her assumption of the aforesaid office, and expressed hope that trade and economic ties between Armenia and the UAE will continue to be at a high level this year as well, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

Then the parties discussed the most promising domains of cooperation in the economic sphere, including construction, pharmaceuticals, textile industry, and tourism.

Also, they reflected on the deepening of ties and the possibility of organizing joint business forums between the business circles of the two countries.

Matters related to the signing of sectoral agreements were discussed, too.