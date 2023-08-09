News
ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan
ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has forwarded to the Armenian side the information provided by Azerbaijan regarding abducted Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Vagif Khachatryan. This was reported by the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters

This information was passed on to Khachatryan's relatives.

Armenia will submit its objections to the facts and position presented by Azerbaijan within the deadline set by the aforesaid court; that is, by August 16.
