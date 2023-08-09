News
Azerbaijan fires at civilians in Karabakh village, civilian car sustains damage (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijan fires at civilians in Karabakh village, civilian car sustains damage (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A civilian car in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was damaged by the shots fired from Azerbaijani positions, the Artsakh Police have informed.

The Shosh village precinct of the Askeran regional department of the Artsakh Police on Wednesday received a report that at around 10:50am, Azerbaijani combat positions in Sargsashen village of Martuni region fired at civilians working in the wheat field of Sarushen village of Askeran region.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

But the windows of the two front doors of the car driven by A. GH., who was doing agricultural work, were damaged by the shots fired.

Agricultural work has been stopped.

The aforesaid report has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
