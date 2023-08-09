Azerbaijan announces progress on matter of signing peace treaty with Armenia

With the active participation of international partners, the considerable intensification of the normalization process in recent months contributed to the rapprochement of the positions of the parties and the achievement of tangible progress in a number of points of the future bilateral agreement. This was announced by Mahur Gasimov, Head of Department for Analysis and Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, local media reported.
"Azerbaijan is in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia at the bilateral interstate level for the ultimate goal of signing a peace treaty and establishing diplomatic relations," he said.
At the same time, Gasimov accused Armenia of revanchism, adding that Azerbaijan "gives” the Armenian side “time to draw correct conclusions."