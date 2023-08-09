Armenia FM presents Karabakh situation to US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani speaks with MFAs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for constructive dialogue

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Moreno Ocampo report may become future indictment against Azerbaijan leadership

Head of Turkish-Azerbaijani Union in the Netherlands to be punished for hate propaganda against Armenians

Assassination attempt made on Lebanon defense minister

Armenia Security Council chief, France new envoy discuss worsening humanitarian situation in Karabakh

Armenia President receives departing EU ambassador

Armenia’s Gas for Electricity contract with Iran extended until 2030 (PHOTOS)

11 dead after fire in France holiday care home for people with disabilities

Shot fired at Yerevan public transport bus, driver says

Armenia political party leader to run in Yerevan municipal elections

Dollar, euro increase in Armenia

Azerbaijan presidential assistant slams Forbes, author Ochab for article about situation in Karabakh

Armenia FM, Malta colleague discuss worsening humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

World-renowned soprano Maria Guleghina joins Artsakh Peace Festival

David Babayan: Karabakh-Azerbaijan meetings will not bring positive outcome, everything will be clear in first talk

Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan testifies in court

Andranik Tevanyan: We also have plans for Yerevan but first we have to fight so that it doesn’t become ‘Erivan’

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan testifying in court

shamshyan.com: Crane operator falls ill in Gyumri, dies en route to hospital

Crusaders detachment is positioned in area far from Armenia’s Kornidzor village positions, their commander says

New ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan hands credentials to Aliyev

First political party already applies to Armenia CEC to run in Yerevan municipal elections

Associated Press reflects on situation in Karabakh

Armenia MFA spox: Objective coverage of Azerbaijan’s real goal play critical role against its continuous propaganda

Armenia territorial administration minister, Iran new ambassador discuss joint programs (PHOTOS)

Forbes: People of Nagorno-Karabakh require urgent assistance without any further excuses

Congressman Adam Schiff agrees to meet with protesting American Armenians

American Armenians hold car march in support of Karabakh, paralyze traffic in Burbank

Bayramov, US assistant secretary of state speak about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Newspaper: Armenia sends letters to some European countries on 1 ton cocaine case

Likely client of use of Predator spyware is from Armenia, Meta researchers say

Armenia among top 5 countries that export ice cream to Georgia

Armenian church in Turkey’s Kars on verge of collapse because of treasure hunters

Nicolas Daragon: Azerbaijan is trying to take Lachin corridor under threat of not attacking Armenia’s Syunik Province

Armenia FM presents Karabakh situation to US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

Azerbaijan announces progress on matter of signing peace treaty with Armenia

Azerbaijan MFA official: We are ready to hold meetings with Karabakh Armenians

NKR ombudsman: Human rights activists expressed their stance, it’s international arena political decision-makers’ turn

Azerbaijan fires at civilians in Karabakh village, civilian car sustains damage (PHOTOS)

ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan

Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor

Minister, UAE envoy to Armenia discuss promising domains of cooperation in economy

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Ocampo submits report to Karabakh president, concludes that genocide is being committed against people of Artsakh

Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Public TV: Another one joins trucks sent from Armenia for Karabakh, this humanitarian aid is from France

Burbank mayor meets with protesting American Armenians demanding lifting of Karabakh blockade

Armenia Security Council chief meets with US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives

Armenia FM has phone conversation with Bulgaria counterpart

Ex-FM: Armenians have only one lever in their hands which is to sign or not to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Russia MFA: Signal being received from Azerbaijan, Armenia doesn’t mean parties are ready to agree to any conditions

Armenia defense minister receives newly appointed France ambassador (PHOTOS)

Which political party Yerevan residents will vote for the most in upcoming municipal election?

Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

Azerbaijani economist is detained in Turkey, handed over to homeland

Ombudsperson: Cases of fainting due to malnutrition continue to increase in Karabakh

Armenia FM briefs Lithuania colleague on situation, growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Luis Moreno Ocampo: Azerbaijan blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is genocide

Los Angeles Armenians block street, march to Congressman Adam Schiff residence

Crusaders detachment reaches area where humanitarian aid trucks sent from Armenia to Karabakh are waiting

ARF does not find it proper to nominate its own proportional representation list for Yerevan elections

Armenia premier congratulates Singapore counterpart on National Day

Sputnik Armenia: Where, under what conditions father and son Smbatyan are detained?

Newspaper: When Armenia ruling party election headquarters will start working?

Armenia MFA spox: Abducting of patient under Red Cross care must be condemned

Erdogan confirms Turkey participation in 2020 war against Karabakh

Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

President sends urgent appeal to international community to take immediate action to prevent genocide of NKR people

Turkey army General Staff head of intelligence visits Azerbaijan

Poland new envoy expresses readiness to assist reforms within Armenia internal affairs ministry (PHOTOS)

Estonia ambassador to Armenia joins EU civilian monitoring mission patrol

Congressman Adam Schiff: We must recognize Artsakh Republic independence if we truly stand for democracy, human rights

Robert Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss EU-assisted high-tech projects in Armenia

Who are included in ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan's political team for Yerevan Council of Elders’ election?

Armenia PM congratulates newly appointed Tunis colleague

Armenia wins 1 gold, 4 silver medals at International Mathematics Competition for University Students

US State Department spox.: Turkey can play productive role in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Crusaders detachment members reopen avenue nearby Armenia government building

Armenia national opera and ballet theater has new director

Karabakh war-participating detachment members block avenue near Armenia government building

Delegation visiting Armenia on US Senator Robert Menendez’s instruction is in Syunik Province (PHOTOS)

Protesters give Armenia government time until 6pm to have Lachin corridor reopened

Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia after 11 days of complete blockade by Azerbaijan

Karabakh war-participating detachment members protest outside Armenia government building

Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

With which party ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan will run in Yerevan municipal elections?

Armenia responds to Azerbaijan letter regarding plant under construction in Yeraskh village

Tasnim: Iran, Armenia security councils’ heads discuss regional situation

Armenia Security Council chief briefs Iran diplomat on humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Tesla CFO unexpectedly resigns

Ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan to run in Yerevan election

Health ministry: Comprehensive siege of Karabakh leads to considerable increase in mortality, morbidity rates

Azerbaijan ombudsperson representatives visit detained Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore free movement through Lachin corridor

Karabakh state minister: Even in these conditions there are still people who are engaged in idle talk

World’s largest Nissan to go out of production

Aram I, Vatican bishop discuss current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Andranik Tevanyan: Mother Armenia movement will run in Yerevan municipal elections

Newspaper: Armenia parliament new session to be heated, ruling force already has decision