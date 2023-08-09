Armenia FM presents Karabakh situation to US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with U.S. acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Yuri Kim, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Minister Mirzoyan briefed on the escalating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has already lasted for about 8 months and which may turn into a real humanitarian catastrophe in front of the eyes of the international community. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that since June 15, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under a total blockade, facing an acute shortage of food, medicine and other essential supplies.
The minister added that the continuous deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh threatens the efforts of Armenia and the international community aimed at establishing stable peace in the region. He underscored the need to make the best use of existing mechanisms and to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the Orders of the International Court of Justice.
Both sides stressed the need to take steps in order to resolve the situation and agreed to continue contacts in that direction. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative of joint efforts of the international community in the current situation.