Armenia among top 5 countries that export ice cream to Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

The import of ice cream to Georgia continues to grow.

According to Sakstat, 619 tons of ice cream worth $3.2 million were imported to Georgia in January-June 2023, which is 36% more in value and 14% more in amount than last year, Sputnik Georgia reports.

Where did Georgia buy most of these desserts?

Turkey: $1 million for 191 tons

Russia: $604,000 for 91 tons

Ukraine: $510,000 for 134 tons

France: $398,000 for 64 tons

Armenia: $273,000 for 88 tons

At the same time, Georgia also exported ice cream, but only to one country: Armenia (9 tons for $131,000).
