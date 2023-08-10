Armenia among top 5 countries that export ice cream to Georgia

The import of ice cream to Georgia continues to grow.
According to Sakstat, 619 tons of ice cream worth $3.2 million were imported to Georgia in January-June 2023, which is 36% more in value and 14% more in amount than last year, Sputnik Georgia reports.
Where did Georgia buy most of these desserts?
Turkey: $1 million for 191 tons
Russia: $604,000 for 91 tons
Ukraine: $510,000 for 134 tons
France: $398,000 for 64 tons
Armenia: $273,000 for 88 tons
At the same time, Georgia also exported ice cream, but only to one country: Armenia (9 tons for $131,000).