Newspaper: Armenia sends letters to some European countries on 1 ton cocaine case

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, in the case of 1 ton of cocaine that appeared in Armenia under mysterious conditions, letters were sent by the NSS (National Security Service) to a number of European countries, and concrete questions were asked, concrete answers are awaited.
Let us note that the employees of the company belonging to NA [(National Assembly)] former MP Mihran Poghosyan, one of whom is a woman, continue to remain in custody in this case.
Let's remind that the NSS had informed about launching a public criminal prosecution under the relevant articles of the RA Criminal Code to the actual owner of the Mrgeni LL company, NA former MP Mihran Poghosyan, the director of the same company, L. A., and the warehouse head, S. G., for the illegal sale of particularly large quantities of narcotics, in particular, 1 ton of cocaine, and for especially large-scale drug smuggling as part of a group, with prior agreement. Arrest was chosen as a preventive measure against the latter, the former MP was declared wanted.
Let's add that, according to the data of the state register of legal entities, Mrgeni LLC was founded on July 27, 2018, after the velvet revolution [in Armenia]. The director of the company is Russian citizen Levon Atajanyan.