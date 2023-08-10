News
American Armenians hold car march in support of Karabakh, paralyze traffic in Burbank
American Armenians hold car march in support of Karabakh, paralyze traffic in Burbank
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Los Angeles County Armenians continue their protests demanding to end the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and prevent the deepening of the resultant humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

At the moment, a group of Armenians are carrying out a car march in the US city of Burbank, California, and are paralyzing the traffic. The national flags of Armenia and Artsakh are on their cars.

For four days now, American Armenians have been protesting in defense of Artsakh and calling on the international community to give a strong response to Azerbaijan's actions.

It has been nearly eight months since Azerbaijan has illegally closed the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world. And Artsakh is under complete blockade for two months. As a result, the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is deepening day by day, and Artsakh is no longer receiving anything—from medicine to food.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
