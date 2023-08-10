News
Congressman Adam Schiff agrees to meet with protesting American Armenians
Congressman Adam Schiff agrees to meet with protesting American Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has agreed to receive the American Armenian protesters. One of these demonstrators, Davit Mnatsakanyan, informed about this in a Facebook video Wednesday.

"We will meet tomorrow, we will inform further about what’s new. Now we are going to his office again, and we will not go home so that our determination will be noticeable," said Mnatsakanyan.

For four days now, American Armenians have been protesting in defense of Artsakh and calling on the international community to give a strong response to Azerbaijan's actions.

Also, they had staged a sit-in outside Congressman Schiff's office, demanding a meeting with this pro-Armenian US lawmaker. In addition, they demand Schiff to visit the Lachin corridor, get familiarized with the situation there, and then present it to the US Congress.

It has been nearly eight months since Azerbaijan has illegally closed the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world. And Artsakh is under complete blockade for two months. As a result, the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is deepening day by day, and Artsakh is no longer receiving anything—from medicine to food.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
