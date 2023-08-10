News
Thursday
August 10
Armenia MFA spox: Objective coverage of Azerbaijan’s real goal play critical role against its continuous propaganda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

International media are writing about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, also with reference to conclusions by former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, wrote about this on X—former Twitter.

She added that the free and objective coverage of the inhuman blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and of the latter’s real goal play critical role against this country’s continuous propaganda.
