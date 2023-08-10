News
First political party already applies to Armenia CEC to run in Yerevan municipal elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Today, the first political party, the European Party of Armenia, applied to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), to run in the forthcoming elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders. CEC chairman Vahagn Hovakimyan informed this at a press conference Thursday.

"Usually, the handing of election documents takes place mostly on the last day [of submitting them]. The reason is that the parties work on all documents and references until the last day, there may be a change of numbers on the proportional [representation electoral] lists until the end," Hovakimyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
