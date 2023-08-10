News
shamshyan.com: Crane operator falls ill in Gyumri, dies en route to hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A crane operator fell ill in Gyumri, and he died on the way to the hospital, shamshyan.com reports.

The 911 emergency hotline of Armenia received a call informing that a crane operator had fallen ill while operating a crane in Gyumri, and the help of rescuers was needed to get him off this crane and carry him to an ambulance.

The rescuers who were dispatched to the scene brought this crane operator down, by using another crane and with the help of other people, carried him to a waiting ambulance, which took him to the Gyumri Medical Center.

But he died on the way without regaining consciousness.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the coroner, external examination found no traces of violence on his body.

The police found out that the deceased was Shirak Province resident Martin K., 59.
