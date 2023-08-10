News
Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan testifying in court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The court hearing in the case of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan and several others has reconvene in a Yerevan court Thursday.

Sargsyan will testify at today's court session.

Now, it is the phase of questioning the defendants in the case. Barsegh Beglaryan, the owner of Flash fuel company, was questioned at the previous hearing.

According to the indictment of this criminal case, being organized by Sargsyan, pushed by Beglaryan, and assisted by former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Samvel Galstyan and Gevorg Harutyunyan, former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan had squandered—from January 25 to February 7, 2013—AMD 489,160,310 of subsidy allocated from the government's reserve fund for the 15,391,765 liters of diesel fuel that was used during the implementation of state assistance programs.

Serzh Sargsyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on large-scale embezzlement or squandering. The third president, however, does not accept the charge against him, and his lawyers say that this process is a political persecution against their client.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
