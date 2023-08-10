Andranik Tevanyan: We also have plans for Yerevan but first we have to fight so that it doesn’t become ‘Erivan’

Andranik Tevanyan, the mayoral candidate of the opposition Mother Armenia movement, has submitted a petition to the National Assembly on terminating his parliamentary mandate. He told reporters about this on Thursday.

"There was no such political demand that I had to give up my [parliamentary] mandate to run in the elections of the [Yerevan] council of elders, but with this move I appeal to our people that the elections of the council of elders are not important either to me. We view the election of the council of elders as an opportunity to make a complete change of power [in Armenia]," said Tevanyan.

He noted that his colleagues from the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the parliament learned about his decision and took it as very normal.

As per Tevanyan, the main points of their election campaign will be change of power in Armenia, security, and prevention of the genocide of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians.

"If the [Yerevan] elections were held under different conditions, I would not have run. We differ from other [political] forces [in Armenia] because we have clearly stated: we have set the goal of a change of power [in the country]. We also have plans in connection with Yerevan, but for this we must first fight so that Yerevan does not become 'Erivan.' I can invite [PM] Nikol Pashinyan to a debate, too, and explain that he is a liar, implements anti-state policy, and has no business in the [Armenian] government," said Andranik Tevanyan.