World-renowned soprano Maria Guleghina joins Artsakh Peace Festival

World-renowned soprano Maria Guleghina has joined the Artsakh Peace Festival, which has been launched in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In her respective video message, Guleghina performed “Krunk” (The Crane) by Komitas.

The message states that Azerbaijan has completely blockaded Artsakh, as a result of which 120,000 residents, including 30,000 children, are facing starvation and a humanitarian crisis. Also, the famous soprano calls for reopening the Lachin corridor.

Many prominent artists have joined the Artsakh Peace Festival.