Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan testifies in court

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan testified in Thursday’s Yerevan court session in the criminal case against him and several others.

The phase of examination of evidence in this case is over.

Next is the phase of submitting motions and court arguments.

The next court hearing in this case was scheduled for August 24.

According to the indictment of this criminal case, being organized by Serzh Sargsyan, pushed by Barsegh Beglaryan, the owner of Flash fuel company, and assisted by former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Samvel Galstyan and Gevorg Harutyunyan, former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan had squandered—from January 25 to February 7, 2013—AMD 489,160,310 of subsidy allocated from the government's reserve fund for the 15,391,765 liters of diesel fuel that was used during the implementation of state assistance programs.

Serzh Sargsyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on large-scale embezzlement or squandering. The third president, however, does not accept the charge against him, and his lawyers say that this process is a political persecution against their client.