Azerbaijan presidential assistant slams Forbes, author Ochab for article about situation in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani presidential assistant has reacted to lawyer, human rights advocate, and author Ewelina Ochab’s article about the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and which was published in Forbes magazine.

"Ewelina U. Ochab, your article in Forbes distorts reality, is one-sided, and is used by propaganda and misinformation machine of Armenia," Hikmet Hajiyev said, Azerbaijani media report.

He noted that the “noble status as human rights advocate requires being neutral, free from political manipulation, objectiveness and fairness.”

But at the same time, and for some reason, Hajiyev did not notice the aforesaid in Ochab's article.

In addition, the Azerbaijani presidential assistant accused Forbes of providing “a platform for one-sided propaganda."

