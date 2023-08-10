News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 10
USD
386.05
EUR
425.74
RUB
3.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.05
EUR
425.74
RUB
3.96
Show news feed
11 dead after fire in France holiday care home for people with disabilities
11 dead after fire in France holiday care home for people with disabilities
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday left 11 people dead, an official said, Euronews reported.

Nathalie Kielwasser, the deputy prosecutor for Colmar, said 11 people who were sleeping on the upper floor and in a mezzanine area of the private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim were trapped by the fire, while five others managed to escape.

The fire broke out at 6:30am.

Seventeen people were evacuated, and one with severe injuries was taken to the hospital.

There were 28 people in the building, and most of them came to rest from various regions of France, as well as their companions from the city of Nancy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Assassination attempt made on Lebanon defense minister
Sleem’s car was targeted by gunfire south of capital Beirut…
 Shot fired at Yerevan public transport bus, driver says
The incident occurred on a street…
 Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan testifies in court
The next court session was scheduled for August 24...
 Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan testifying in court
Now, it is the phase of questioning the defendants in the case…
 shamshyan.com: Crane operator falls ill in Gyumri, dies en route to hospital
The police found out that he was Shirak Province resident Martin K., 59…
 Azerbaijani economist is detained in Turkey, handed over to homeland
Criminal charges have been brought against Fazil Qasimov…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos