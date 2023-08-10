Armenia President receives departing EU ambassador

President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Thursday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the President's office.

The President thanked the ambassador for further deepening and expansion of cooperation between Armenia and the EU, as well as for her efforts in the implementation of the programs aimed at the development of Armenia, especially in the southern regions, and contributing to the reforms being implemented in the country.

During the meeting, matters related to the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda were discussed. Also, reference was made to the process of implementation of the current and upcoming programs and the recorded results.

Both sides emphasized the important role of the European Union in establishing democracy and democratic institutions, protecting human rights, and implementing continuous reforms in Armenia.