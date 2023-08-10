Armenia Security Council chief, France new envoy discuss worsening humanitarian situation in Karabakh

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council, on Thursday received the newly appointed French ambassador of Armenia, Olivier Decottignies, the Office of the Security Council informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, Grigoryan congratulated the French diplomat on assuming the aforementioned post, and expressed confidence that the ambassador will contribute to the deepening and strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and France in all domains.

Subsequently, the head of the Security Council highlighted the further development of Armenia’s privileged relations with France. In this context, the interlocutors discussed the future prospects of promoting and expanding Armenian-French cooperation in a number of domains of mutual interest.

Also, the parties discussed the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is worsening day by day, and stressed the need to lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.