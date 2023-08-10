News
Head of Turkish-Azerbaijani Union in the Netherlands to be punished for hate propaganda against Armenians
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Society

Hague District Court has sentenced Ilham Askin, Chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Union in the Netherlands, for hate propaganda and public insults against Armenians. Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Luxembourg, Tigran Balayan, wrote about this on X—former Twitter.

He notes that the aforesaid court made this decision Following separate complaints by the Armenian embassy in the Netherlands and the Federation of Armenian Organisations in the Netherlands.

It is not yet known what sentence is handed down for Askin.
