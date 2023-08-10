Armenia ambassador-at-large: Moreno Ocampo report may become future indictment against Azerbaijan leadership

Referring to the report by former chief prosecutor Moreno Ocampo of the International Criminal Court, the assistant of the president of Azerbaijan claimed that it was biased. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on –former Twitter.
“The report of the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court concludes about the genocidal policy conducted by Azerbaijan, and if it was biased or not based on facts, Hikmet Hajiyev and the entire Azerbaijani propaganda would never pay attention to it or spend a minute of their time to address it,” Marukyan added.
“Hence, it's a solid report with facts and analyses, which may become a future indictment against Azerbaijani leadership,” Edmon Marukyan concluded.
