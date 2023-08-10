Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in Thursday’s information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
One ceasefire violation was recorded in Askeran region. There were no casualties or injuries.
The command of the aforesaid Russian peacekeeping force is conducting an investigation, with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, into this incident.
Continued cooperation is maintained with the General Staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.