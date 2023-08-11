Newspaper: Armenia ruling force MPs to actively participate in Yerevan election campaign

Zhoghovurd newspaper writes: The issue of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's participation in the [upcoming Yerevan] council of elders’ election campaign is being actively discussed at the [ruling] Civil Contract [(CC)] Party these days.
According to the newspaper’s information, Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the majority in the CC, are inclined to have the prime minister personally participate in the campaign, (…), while a part of the party believes that Pashinyan's participation [in the CC election campaign] could have quite the opposite effect.
Official sources of the newspaper convey that all [CC] MPs will actively participate in the [election] campaign; now they are doing divisions as to which MP will campaign in which administrative district [of Yerevan].
Zhoghovurd daily turned to the CC election headquarters to find out who will carry out the campaign, whether Nikol Pashinyan will personally participate in it.
"We are just deciding the format of the [election] campaign, we have just started the work, and the participation of the prime minister is still being discussed," they said at the [CC election] headquarters.