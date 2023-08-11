American Armenians continue sit-in for 5th day in support of Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade

The Armenians of Los Angeles County continue their protests for the fifth day in order to end the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and to prevent the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
They announced a sit-in and demand a strong response from the international community to Azerbaijan's actions.
Also, these protesters demand that Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, officially hold a press conference, personally go to the Lachin corridor, and comment from there on what is happening.
A group of American Armenians on Wednesday blocked the Glendale-Burbank highway and are demanding a meeting with Congressman Schiff.