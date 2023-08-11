News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Show news feed
American Armenians continue sit-in for 5th day in support of Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade
American Armenians continue sit-in for 5th day in support of Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society


The Armenians of Los Angeles County continue their protests for the fifth day in order to end the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and to prevent the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

They announced a sit-in and demand a strong response from the international community to Azerbaijan's actions.

Also, these protesters demand that Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, officially hold a press conference, personally go to the Lachin corridor, and comment from there on what is happening.

A group of American Armenians on Wednesday blocked the Glendale-Burbank highway and are demanding a meeting with Congressman Schiff.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos