shamshyan.com: Man, 37, killed in Yerevan park

A murder took place in Yerevan Thursday, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 11:25pm, the police received information that an argument had taken place at Mergelyan park and there was an injured person.

While the police and investigators were working at the scene, a call was received from a hospital to the police that a person with a cut and puncture wound to the chest was brought to this medical center and that he had died without regaining consciousness.

The police and investigators who went to this hospital found out that the deceased was Yerevan resident Armen Hakobyan, 37.

Also, the police found out that on the same day at around 11:10pm, an argument over personal matters had taken place in the aforesaid park between the deceased and Yerevan resident Davit Grigoryan, 25, during which the latter had stabbed Hakobyan in the chest, and this had become the cause of his death.

The police found the suspect Grigoryan in the aforementioned park, then took him to a police precinct.

A knife was found in his possession.

The police handed Grigoryan, the report on him, and the aforesaid knife over to the local investigation department, where criminal proceedings on murder charge were launched.