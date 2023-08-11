Armenia PM: We call on Azerbaijan to refrain from steps nullifying historic chance of establishing peace

The best solution to the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is the removal of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the start of the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue within the framework of the international mechanism. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Friday’s regular Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

"Armenia, in turn, continues to reaffirm its commitment to the peace agenda, and calls on official Baku to refrain from steps aimed at nullifying the historic opportunity to establish peace," Pashinyan added.

According to him, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to deepen and expand.

Pashinyan said that the ban by Azerbaijan on the entry of humanitarian goods into Nagorno-Karabakh makes the statements about Azerbaijan's policy of subjecting Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide more credible.

"There are opinions from international expert circles that Azerbaijan's policy of causing a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor can be considered from the point of view of the December 9, 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. I believe that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor has developed to the point that greater efforts should be made to provide an international legal assessment of the situation, especially since Azerbaijan continues to fail to comply with binding decisions of the International Court of Justice about ensuring the unimpeded movement of people, goods, and vehicles through the Lachin corridor," the Armenian PM emphasized.

Pashinyan recalled the decisions of the International Court of Justice to reopen the Lachin corridor, and noted that Azerbaijan continues to not comply with the court's decision.

"The highest international courts confirmed in their statements in recent times that Azerbaijan's comments on the decisions of the International Court of Justice have nothing to do with reality, and that Azerbaijan is obligated to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the corridor," the Armenian premier noted.