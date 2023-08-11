Armenia government allocates about $6M for Snoop Dogg's Yerevan concert

The Armenian government will allocate about $6 million for the Yerevan concert of the world famous hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. This decision is included in the government's non-reportable matters.
The decision states that the purpose of this project is to revitalize the cultural life of Armenia, increase its recognition in the international arena, and develop cultural tourism in the country.
Also, it is planned to ensure the attendance of disadvantaged and target groups to this concert. The Armenian government plans that 20-25 thousand fans will attend this concert, and several thousand of them will be tourists who are expected to spend around $1,000, each, in Armenia.
The allocated amount will be 2,318,596,000 drams (about $6 million) including VAT. This amount will be used to pay for Snoop Dogg's royalties, his team's technical requirements, security and insurance costs, high-quality technical equipment, and promotional activities.
Snoop Dogg's Yerevan concert will take place on September 23 at Hrazdan Stadium.