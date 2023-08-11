News
Prosperous Armenia Party to not run in Yerevan municipal elections
Prosperous Armenia Party to not run in Yerevan municipal elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP)—which is led by business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan—will not run in the upcoming municipal elections in Yerevan. This was announced by Iveta Tonoyan, head of the PAP staff.

"As a result of open and difficult discussions with party members, representatives of regional chapters, it was ultimately decided that the Prosperous Armenia Party will not run in the upcoming elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders and will not support any of the political forces.

I don't hide; there were different points of view, different arguments and counter-arguments were voiced.

The final decision was made under the influence of two main factors:

  1. At this moment, the party is in an intensive phase of transformations, on the way to structural and substantive reformation.
  2. At this moment, due to the situation around Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], there is no real debate and discussion climate in our society about the development of Yerevan and urban issues," the announcement states, in particular.
Հայերեն and Русский
