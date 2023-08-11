News
3 dead, 1 injured after car, Iran truck collide in Armenia
3 dead, 1 injured after car, Iran truck collide in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic road accident took place Friday in Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 11:10am, a car and a truck from Iran collided in the administrative area of Malishka village on the Yerevan-Yeraskh-Meghri motorway.

As a result, three people died on the spot, and one person sustained injuries and was transferred to the Yeghegnadzor city hospital.

The fire and rescue workers took the dead bodies out of the car.

The investigation department has launched criminal proceedings regarding the accident.

The police and the investigation department are finding out the identity of the drivers, the dead, and the injured.

A dog, which, according to those gathered at the scene, was in the aforesaid car, also died as a result of the accident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
