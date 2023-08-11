Erika Mahterian is on Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ prestigious list

Brigham Young University graduate Erika Mahterian, 29, is on the Forbes "30 Under 30" list for 2023. She was included in the "Education" category.
Mahterian is the co-founder of Leland, which she founded in early 2021, along with John Koelliker, as a seed-stage marketplace that connects students and young professionals with career coaches. The two have raised $5 million from investors, employ 10 full-time team members, and built a network of more than 250 coaches serving thousands of users.
In the 2016 Brigham Young University Student Spotlight program, Erika informed that she grew up watching her father, the son of two Armenian immigrants, build his own business, the Robert Mahterian Architecture, Inc.