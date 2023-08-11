Close to $27,000 collected at Bright Armenia Party fundraising event

The Bright Armenia Party (BAP) fundraising event took place Thursday, the BAP informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was dedicated to the election campaign of Davit Khazhakyan, who has been nominated by the BAP as a candidate for Mayor of Yerevan and of the BAP candidates for members of the Yerevan Council of Elders in the latter’s upcoming elections.

About 120 supporters took part in this fundraising event which collected 10,350,000 drams (approx. US$26,800), and 2,320,000 drams (approx. US$6,000) were pledged.

These funds will be used in order to pay the election bond and election campaign expenses.