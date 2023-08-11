News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Show news feed
Kommersant: Road to Karabakh via Azerbaijan’s Aghdam will be opened eventually
Kommersant: Road to Karabakh via Azerbaijan’s Aghdam will be opened eventually
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The road to Nagorno-Karabakh through Azerbaijan’s Aghdam will eventually be opened. An interlocutor—in Russian state institutions—familiar with the situation in the region told the Kommersant newspaper about this.

According to him, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov had proposed an option which was initially agreed to by both the Azerbaijani side and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The essence of it was to open the road through Aghdam and start importing to Nagorno-Karabakh everything necessary through the Red Cross. And exactly one day after the beginning of the movement through that place, according to Moscow's proposal, the traffic through the Lachin corridor would also be restored.

"This version was highly prepared," the source of Ъ said.

In Moscow, they assess the situation as very difficult and believe that Azerbaijan is not in the mood for concessions.

"All attempts to somehow calm the situation, initiated by us, Westerners, international organizations, do not lead to anything. Baku is not backing down," the source said.

Moreover, he noted, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities are also persistent.

But, according to him, Nagorno-Karabakh then set a condition so that the Lachin corridor would be reopened not after 24 hours, but immediately; then it announced that products of Azerbaijani origin should not be delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh through Aghdam, then took place the scandal related to Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, whose immediate release the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities demand. And as a result, no compromise was reached.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan actions stand in stark contrast with what Europe achieved after WW2
Khachatryan said it is deplorable that Azerbaijan, a Council of Europe member country, grossly violates the CoE Statute and its values…
 Armenia PM: We call on Azerbaijan to refrain from steps nullifying historic chance of establishing peace
The best solution to the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is the removal of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan…
 Armenia Security Council chief, France new envoy discuss worsening humanitarian situation in Karabakh
Armen Grigoryan received Ambassador Olivier Decottignies…
 Azerbaijan presidential assistant slams Forbes, author Ochab for article about situation in Karabakh
Hajiyev accused Forbes of providing “a platform for one-sided propaganda"...
 Armenia FM, Malta colleague discuss worsening humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Ian Borg…
 World-renowned soprano Maria Guleghina joins Artsakh Peace Festival
In her respective video message, she performed “Krunk” (The Crane) by Komitas…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos