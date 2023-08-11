Kommersant: Road to Karabakh via Azerbaijan’s Aghdam will be opened eventually

The road to Nagorno-Karabakh through Azerbaijan’s Aghdam will eventually be opened. An interlocutor—in Russian state institutions—familiar with the situation in the region told the Kommersant newspaper about this.

According to him, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov had proposed an option which was initially agreed to by both the Azerbaijani side and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The essence of it was to open the road through Aghdam and start importing to Nagorno-Karabakh everything necessary through the Red Cross. And exactly one day after the beginning of the movement through that place, according to Moscow's proposal, the traffic through the Lachin corridor would also be restored.

"This version was highly prepared," the source of Ъ said.

In Moscow, they assess the situation as very difficult and believe that Azerbaijan is not in the mood for concessions.

"All attempts to somehow calm the situation, initiated by us, Westerners, international organizations, do not lead to anything. Baku is not backing down," the source said.

Moreover, he noted, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities are also persistent.

But, according to him, Nagorno-Karabakh then set a condition so that the Lachin corridor would be reopened not after 24 hours, but immediately; then it announced that products of Azerbaijani origin should not be delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh through Aghdam, then took place the scandal related to Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, whose immediate release the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities demand. And as a result, no compromise was reached.