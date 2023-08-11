News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Show news feed
Georgia court drops petty hooliganism charge against Ukraine Armenian woman during protest against ‘Russian ship’
Georgia court drops petty hooliganism charge against Ukraine Armenian woman during protest against ‘Russian ship’
Region:Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Batumi City Court dismissed the charges against young Armenian woman and Ukrainian citizen Marina Chobanyan in connection with petty hooliganism and violation of public order at the Batumi port on July 31 against the "Russian ship," News Georgia reports.

The Georgian police could not prove the grounds for her arrest.

The court, however, found Chobanyan guilty of disobeying the legal demand of the police.

The young woman stated in the court that her unjustified arrest happened so aggressively and suddenly that she was in shock in the first seconds and did not understand what was happening and instinctively started waving her hands. But the court did not take notice to her arguments.

Marina Chobanyan was fined 2,000 laris.

"I will appeal. I was accused of disobeying the ‘lawful demand’ by the police, which I could not prove as the basis for my actions. The court, dropping the charge of petty hooliganism, confirmed that there was no basis for arrest. So, what is the ‘lawful demand?’" Chobanyan stated.

On July 31, a total of 23 people were arrested during the protest in the port of Batumi.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3 dead, 1 injured after car, Iran truck collide in Armenia
The fire and rescue workers took the dead bodies out of the car…
 shamshyan.com: Man, 37, killed in Yerevan park
Criminal proceedings on murder charge were launched…
 Armenia soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound
Under yet-unknown circumstances…
 Assassination attempt made on Lebanon defense minister
Sleem’s car was targeted by gunfire south of capital Beirut…
 11 dead after fire in France holiday care home for people with disabilities
Seventeen people were evacuated, and one with severe injuries was taken to the hospital....
 Shot fired at Yerevan public transport bus, driver says
The incident occurred on a street…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos