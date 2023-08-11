Georgia court drops petty hooliganism charge against Ukraine Armenian woman during protest against ‘Russian ship’

The Batumi City Court dismissed the charges against young Armenian woman and Ukrainian citizen Marina Chobanyan in connection with petty hooliganism and violation of public order at the Batumi port on July 31 against the "Russian ship," News Georgia reports.

The Georgian police could not prove the grounds for her arrest.

The court, however, found Chobanyan guilty of disobeying the legal demand of the police.

The young woman stated in the court that her unjustified arrest happened so aggressively and suddenly that she was in shock in the first seconds and did not understand what was happening and instinctively started waving her hands. But the court did not take notice to her arguments.

Marina Chobanyan was fined 2,000 laris.

"I will appeal. I was accused of disobeying the ‘lawful demand’ by the police, which I could not prove as the basis for my actions. The court, dropping the charge of petty hooliganism, confirmed that there was no basis for arrest. So, what is the ‘lawful demand?’" Chobanyan stated.

On July 31, a total of 23 people were arrested during the protest in the port of Batumi.