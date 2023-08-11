News
2 fellow soldiers detained on suspicion of causing Armenia serviceman to commit suicide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

As a result of the actions carried out by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, a number of important circumstances regarding the death of serviceman Zhora Karapetyan were revealed, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the committee.

A report was received Thursday from a military unit that at around 6:50pm, conscript soldier Zhora Karapetyan of this military unit had attempted to commit suicide with a rifle registered under another soldier in the security area of the combat position of the aforesaid military unit.

The soldier was first transferred to the Ararat city medical center, and from there to the Yerevan military hospital.

Criminal proceedings have been launched regarding the incident.

A report was received early Friday morning from the military hospital that Karapetyan, who had sustained a gunshot wound in the head, had died.

Later on the same day, two fellow conscripts were detained on suspicion of carelessness causing to commit suicide.

According to the obtained preliminary data, Zhora Karapetyan had committed suicide as a result of behavior towards him that is characteristic of non-statutory relations.

The criminal investigation is in progress.
