News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General thanks departing EU ambassador for development of relations
Armenia Prosecutor General thanks departing EU ambassador for development of relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan on Friday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General thanked the ambassador for the support provided to Armenia by the EU, as well as for her exceptional contribution, active activity, and compassionate approach to the development of Armenia-EU relations, and expressed the hope that the ambassador's rich work experience will have a considerable impact on the future work of the EU Armenia office.

In the conversation with the ambassador, the Prosecutor General reflected especially on the ongoing negotiations between the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) and the relevant authorities of Armenia toward the development and final agreement of the draft agreement on judicial cooperation in criminal cases. Vardapetyan expressed hope that the opportunity to fully cooperate with Eurojust will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the investigation of transnational crimes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President receives departing EU ambassador
They emphasized the important role of the European Union in establishing democracy and democratic institutions, protecting human rights, and implementing continuous reforms in Armenia…
 Estonia ambassador to Armenia joins EU civilian monitoring mission patrol
To get familiarized with the developments on the ground…
 Robert Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss EU-assisted high-tech projects in Armenia
The high-tech industry minister received the departing head of the European Union delegation to the country…
 Catholicos of All Armenians receives EU ambassador to Armenia
Karekin II expressed his appreciation to Andrea Wiktorin for her service rendered to the Armenian people and the EU efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue…
 EU Observation Mission to Armenia opens operation center in Kapan
On August 2, the operational…
 EU Mission in Armenia to stay in Kornidzor until issue of humanitarian aid somehow resolves
19 trucks loaded with humanitarian…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos