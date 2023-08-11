Armenia Prosecutor General thanks departing EU ambassador for development of relations

Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan on Friday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Prosecutor General's Office.
The Prosecutor General thanked the ambassador for the support provided to Armenia by the EU, as well as for her exceptional contribution, active activity, and compassionate approach to the development of Armenia-EU relations, and expressed the hope that the ambassador's rich work experience will have a considerable impact on the future work of the EU Armenia office.
In the conversation with the ambassador, the Prosecutor General reflected especially on the ongoing negotiations between the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) and the relevant authorities of Armenia toward the development and final agreement of the draft agreement on judicial cooperation in criminal cases. Vardapetyan expressed hope that the opportunity to fully cooperate with Eurojust will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the investigation of transnational crimes.