Catholicoi Karekin II, Aram I: Armenian Apostolic Church will always stand with Karabakh

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in a telephone conversation with newly elected speaker Davit Ishkhanyan of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA), expressed their full support for the work being carried toward lifting the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and re-establishing the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, the latter’s NA reports.
Also, the catholicoi assured that the Armenian Apostolic Church will always stand with Artsakh and the people of Artsakh, and expressed their readiness for close cooperation.
Ishkhanyan, in turn, thanked them for the patriarchal blessings and good wishes.