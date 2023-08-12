Death toll from Hawaii wildfires reaches 80

The official count of fatalities resulting from the wildfires in Maui this week has risen to 80, Maui County government reported on Friday at 9 pm, Hawaii time (3 am Eastern Time).
"Firefighters continue working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui. The number of fatalities is at 80," the officials said.
Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez announced on Friday that her office will conduct a "comprehensive review" of choices taken by authorities in reaction to the swiftly spreading wildfires.
“My Department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review,” she said in a statement.