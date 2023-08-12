Russian fighter jets hit by guidance systems in Syria

Two Russian Su-34 fighters and two Su-35 fighters recorded the impact of guidance systems on them in Syria, the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties [subordinate to the Russian Defense Ministry] said. The jets were also targeted by radar from two F-35 fighter jets belonging to the US-led coalition, Kommersant reports.
The incidents took place on August 11 in the Al-Tanf area. Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, said that Russian fighters were on a scheduled flight. The impact of guidance systems on fighters led to the automatic operation of onboard defense systems.
“By such actions, the coalition continues to create dangerous prerequisites for aviation incidents and accidents, and also aggravates the situation in Syrian airspace,” says the statement of the Center.
In recent weeks, there has been a continuous exchange of accusations between the United States and Russia regarding dangerous situations in Syria.