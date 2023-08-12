Taiwan Vice President leaves for US with stop in Paraguay

Taiwanese Vice President William Lai will fly to the US on Saturday, AFP reports.
Lai is running for Taiwan's presidential election next year. He will officially only make transit stops in the US on his way to Paraguay and back, where he will attend the inauguration of President Santiago Peña.
“Departing to attend Santiago Peña's inauguration. As special envoy, I will offer congratulations on behalf of people of Taiwan,” The Taiwanese VP wrote on X (former Twitter).
William Lai is expected to stop in New York on his way to Paraguay and San Francisco on his return flight.