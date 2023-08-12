Former ICC Prosecutor Ocampo:  Blinken is the one who can change the policy to stop the Armenian Genocide of 2023

Armenians living in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh have no voice, have no political representation. You can help them. You can give your voice and your observation that will help them to reach [US] Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken. He is a decision maker, he is the one who can change the policy to stop the Armenian Genocide of 2023, former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo stated in a video message on X (Twitter).
“The blockade of food, oil, medicine, and other essential goods to a protected group should be considered a genocide: Azerbaijan’s Blockade of the [Berdzor] Lachin Corridor Between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh,” Ocampo commented on his video message, also mentioning in his entry TV star Kim Kardashian and producer Eric Esrailian.