Northwest China mudslide leaves two dead, 16 missing
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Two people have died and 16 are missing as a result of a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a suburb of Xi'an, the administrative center of Shaanxi Province in northwestern China, state media reports, citing local authorities.

The accident occurred around 6:00 pm local time on Friday in Weiziping Village on the outskirts of Chang'an District, the city's emergency management department said.

The mudslide reportedly washed away two residential buildings and damaged roads, bridges and power facilities. So far, four people have been rescued. A search and rescue operation and work to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster are ongoing.
