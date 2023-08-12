Armenian opposition leader: Put pressure on Azerbaijan

The head of the parliamentary faction of the opposition Armenia Alliance, Seyran Ohanyan, on behalf of its members, sent letters to the chairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Euronest co-chairs. He presented the devastating situation that has developed as a result of state terrorism by the genocidal regime of Azerbaijan in Artsakh - fainting in hour-long lines for bread, a sharp increase in abortions due to malnutrition, among others.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed in the office of the Armenia Alliance, Ohanyan also presented an expert opinion of the first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, that Azerbaijan's actions in the Berdzor [Lachin] corridor are genocide.
"The genocidal policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by Azerbaijan proves that the rights and security of the Armenians in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be guaranteed in any way if Baku asserts its authority over Nagorno-Karabakh," Ohanyan's letter says.
He also called for pressure on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and return to negotiations on a political settlement of the Artsakh conflict based on the principles developed by the OSCE.