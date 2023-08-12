US, Central Asian countries discuss situation in Afghanistan

The Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the United States met in Astana, Kazakhstan, under the auspices of the C5+1 Regional Diplomatic Platform, US Department of State said in a statement.
It is noted that the discussion took place on July 27.
“The Special Representatives and Special Envoys exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region. They emphasized opportunities for US and Central Asia cooperation in support of the Afghan people and in furtherance of security and resilience in the wider region,” says the statement.