Adam Schiff to pen letter to Biden on Artsakh’s worsening crisis

US Congressman Adam Schiff is going to write a letter to US President Joe Biden on the issue of resolving the worsening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, David Mnatsakanyan, representative of the US Armenian community, posted on Facebook.

He gave details of Adam Schiff's meeting with representatives of the Armenian community, noting that the congressman expressed his readiness to continue his participation in helping the Armenians.

“The challenges of Artsakh have been discussed, addressing the question of reaching Artsakh quickly, whether by air or by feasible land routes. The problems of Artsakh were discussed, first of all, the issue of the speedy delivery of food to Artsakh both by air and by land. Adam Schiff expressed his readiness to continue the work, he is currently preparing a letter to be sent to the President. Dear Artsakh, we are with you, we do not stop fighting, I urge other organizations in the Diaspora to undertake efforts. The main task at the moment is Artsakh, but our goal is also to show that we are united, not divided,” Mnatsakanyan said.

The Armenians of the United States have been holding a peaceful protest in solidarity with Artsakh for multiple days. They blocked the streets and also staged a sit-in outside Schiff's office, urging him to go to Kornidzor, to Armenia, and then to the Lachin corridor to acquaint himself with the situation on the spot. On August 11, it was reported that Schiff had agreed to meet with the Armenian-American protesters.