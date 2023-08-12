We anticipate other countries offering humanitarian aid to Artsakh

More than two dozen vehicles with humanitarian aid to be sent from Armenia to [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh, have been in the border area of Kornidzor for 18 days. During this time, diplomats accredited in Armenia, representatives of the UN office, as well as delegates of the US Senate got acquainted with the situation on the spot, representative of the working group for resolving humanitarian crises in Nagorno-Karabakh, Vardan Sargsyan, told Lurer.
In addition to state cargo, another car arrived in Syunik - vital goods collected in French cities.