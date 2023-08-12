Pope urges to end political violence in Ecuador

Pope Francis condemned the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and called for an end to political violence in the country, Reuters reports.
"In the face of the suffering caused by unjustifiable violence, which he condemns unreservedly, His Holiness calls upon all citizens and political forces to unite in a common effort for peace," says the telegram of condolences sent from Vatican to Archbishop Alfredo José Espinosa Mateus of Quito.
Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a former lawmaker and journalist fighting corruption, was shot dead as he left a campaign event on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the August 20 election.