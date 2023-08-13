Over 100 thousand people rally against judicial reform in Tel Aviv

Around 103,000 people participated in a protest against judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israeli Channel 13 reports.
According to the Times of Israel, after the rally, protesters blocked the Yigal Alon road near Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana's residence, where one of the protesters threw a smoke grenade at policemen.
Protests against Israeli government's judicial reform have been ongoing for several months.
Critics see the judiciary overhaul as an attempt to limit the independence of the judiciary by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies.