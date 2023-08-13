News
Catholicos Aram I: Besieged Artsakh faces imminent starvation
Catholicos Aram I: Besieged Artsakh faces imminent starvation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society


In besieged Artsakh, sons and daughters of our nation are facing imminent danger of starvation, His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I said in his speech on August 12, after a liturgy.

One of the messages of the Catholicos was addressed to the international community.

“Just like during the massacres of Armenians organized in 1915, we must ask today: Where is the international community? Azerbaijan continues to violate the terms of the agreement it signed and will even freely enter the [sovereign] territory of the Republic of Armenia: Where is the international community? The UN, the European Council, international legal structures will demand the lifting of the blockade of Artsakh, but Azerbaijan is deaf, ignoring the basic principles of international law. Armenia and Artsakh will pay the price of Azerbaijan's impunity. Sending bread and tea to Artsakh will not help battle the created anxiety. Ensure the security, recognize the right to self-determination. Beyond humanitarian efforts, it is imperative to ensure the security of Artsakh by recognizing the right to self-determination. Therefore, we expect the great powers to take practical steps, first of all forcing Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Artsakh, and then, through political negotiations, the international community will recognize the self-determination of Artsakh under international patronage.

The people of Artsakh expressed their collective will through the referendum, recognizing the just demand for salvation, which has a legal basis and is consistent with historical realities and international law. […] We are convinced that the only way to prevent the impending tragedy is the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh by the international community, for the principle of secession for the sake of salvation,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
